Rohit Chandel who plays the male lead in Star Plus' Pandya Store gets into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com. He is seen in the role of Dhawal Makwana and is paired opposite Priyanshi Yadav in the show.

Young actor Rohit Chandel believes in pushing his bar as an actor, and has chosen challenging roles for himself in the exposure that he has got!! Surely, there is a long road to travel for Rohit, and we are sure that he will pick the best when it comes to proving his versatility in acting. Presently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Pandya Store, his entry along with Priyanshi Yadav has given the show a fresh and charged-up look.

Here we have Rohit talking about his role and the challenges he loves to face while performing.

Rohit is grateful that acceptance for the leap and to the new actors came in fast in Pandya Store. “It usually takes time for the audience to accept new actors post any leap. So I was concerned about it. But after the first week itself, we started getting positive responses. They accepted our Jodi and we are happy with the response. I like it when the comments come for performance rather than my looks.

“I always believe that there is a difference between the sun and the moon. They both shine when it is their time. So I was not worried about the leap. I was sure that we would be accepted, as the script was very good. But I was surprised that acceptance came very quickly from the audience, and we are grateful for that,” he explains further.

Rohit showcased his versatility as an actor in his unique role for Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Disney+ Hotstar series, Escaype Live. “For Escaype Live, I played a transgender woman for which I got nominated for Filmfare OTT Award too. I feel if a day comes when I forget to act, this role of mine in Escaype Live will be the material for me to learn acting again. That is the maximum level of hard work that I have given for a project. Being in a woman’s skin is a big challenge; I am happy for all the appreciation I have got for it. I am thankful to God for giving me this beautiful role.”

Talking about his role in Pandya Store, Rohit quips, “Dhawal is a person who does not bother about problems. He is so positive that he does not care about problems even when they are around. I like that trait of him. Even if life offers the worst phase, he will choose to follow a positive path there too.”

Rohit is happy working with Priyanshi Yadav. “Priyanshi is a cute girl. When I work with her, I get this feeling that my level of cuteness too gets enhanced. I feel much younger onscreen because of her. I enjoy being in that character, as I play a college-going guy.”

Ask him about his expectations on the show and role, and he is quick to say, “I have no expectations from the role. I always expect that I should be excellent in my craft every time. I know that if we excel in something, good returns come as a byproduct.”

On his dream role, Rohit states, “I have played a warrior, in Bajirao for Zee TV. I want to play Bajirao on the big screen or for OTT. That character suited me well. If anyone is making Bajirao for the web, I would like them to consider me. I would love to play that.”

Rohit is happy that the young crowd is rooting for him and Priyanshi as a couple. “The female and the young crowd certainly love Dhawal’s character. They are enjoying Dhawal and Natasha’s onscreen bonding. I am grateful towards their love and support. I get recognized now as Dhawal of Pandya Store wherever I go. So it feels great.”

Best of luck, Rohit!!