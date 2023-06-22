ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I am excited to be part of the popular show Meet: Somesh Sharma

Somesh Sharma who has entered the Zee TV show Meet talks about his role and the show. Read to know his thoughts on why he took the show and about his character.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jun,2023 16:10:33
I am excited to be part of the popular show Meet: Somesh Sharma

Actor Somesh Sharma who was last seen in Thapki Pyar Ki 2, has recently joined the cast of Zee TV’s Meet. This Shashi Sumeet Productions show has taken a generation leap. Actor Shagun Pandey has exited from the show while Ashi Singh continues to play the new lead. Actor Syed Reza Ahmed has been roped in as the new male lead in the show.

Somesh plays the parallel lead in the show, and is seen in the role of Abhay.

Says Somesh, “Meet has been a very popular show which has been running for two years now. I am excited to join the show in the role of Abhay. The episodes post leap and our introduction are aired and are coming out well.”

Talking about his character, Somesh avers, “Abhay is a positive character, loves to wear suits and keeps himself well-maintained. He is the owner of Chaudhary Music and Co. He is a little reserved but very loveable and positive.”

Somesh plays the elder brother in the main family that has been introduced.

“As an actor, I love doing different kinds of roles to showcase my versatility and go beyond the limits. My character in the show is the elder brother in the family. The look I am carrying in the show is way different from the roles I have played in past shows. It’s different and unique. The character will have varying shades and will be interesting.”

Above all, Somesh confides that, “Meet is a very popular show. And one of the main reasons why I accepted to do this show is because of the hype and popularity of the show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.”

Best of luck, Somesh!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Ruhaan tries to kill Dua
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Ruhaan tries to kill Dua
Exclusive: Content creator Chandni Bhabhda bags Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Content creator Chandni Bhabhda bags Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Mihika being Akshay’s sister
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Mihika being Akshay’s sister
I would love to visit Paris and Las Vegas: Kuldeep
I would love to visit Paris and Las Vegas: Kuldeep
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Is Preeta dead?
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Is Preeta dead?
Latest Stories
Satyaprem Ki Katha – A true romantic genre that has been missing from the big screen for a long time
Satyaprem Ki Katha – A true romantic genre that has been missing from the big screen for a long time
Exclusive: Susheel Parashar and Yashpal Sharma in Netflix series Vakalatnama
Exclusive: Susheel Parashar and Yashpal Sharma in Netflix series Vakalatnama
Actor Madhav Shharma comes out in support of Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Puneet superstar, gives strong opinion about on Avinash Sachdev
Actor Madhav Shharma comes out in support of Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Puneet superstar, gives strong opinion about on Avinash Sachdev
Barun Sobti was extremely easy to work with: Kasturi Banerjjee on Asur 2
Barun Sobti was extremely easy to work with: Kasturi Banerjjee on Asur 2
Avneet Kaur opens up about working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her upcoming Hindi film Tiku weds Sheru
Avneet Kaur opens up about working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her upcoming Hindi film Tiku weds Sheru
Revisiting Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur As It Turns 11
Revisiting Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur As It Turns 11
Read Latest News