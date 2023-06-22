I am excited to be part of the popular show Meet: Somesh Sharma

Actor Somesh Sharma who was last seen in Thapki Pyar Ki 2, has recently joined the cast of Zee TV’s Meet. This Shashi Sumeet Productions show has taken a generation leap. Actor Shagun Pandey has exited from the show while Ashi Singh continues to play the new lead. Actor Syed Reza Ahmed has been roped in as the new male lead in the show.

Somesh plays the parallel lead in the show, and is seen in the role of Abhay.

Says Somesh, “Meet has been a very popular show which has been running for two years now. I am excited to join the show in the role of Abhay. The episodes post leap and our introduction are aired and are coming out well.”

Talking about his character, Somesh avers, “Abhay is a positive character, loves to wear suits and keeps himself well-maintained. He is the owner of Chaudhary Music and Co. He is a little reserved but very loveable and positive.”

Somesh plays the elder brother in the main family that has been introduced.

“As an actor, I love doing different kinds of roles to showcase my versatility and go beyond the limits. My character in the show is the elder brother in the family. The look I am carrying in the show is way different from the roles I have played in past shows. It’s different and unique. The character will have varying shades and will be interesting.”

Above all, Somesh confides that, “Meet is a very popular show. And one of the main reasons why I accepted to do this show is because of the hype and popularity of the show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.”

Best of luck, Somesh!!