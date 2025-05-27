Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Trusts Lakshmi, Shalu Begs In Front Of Anchal And Karishma

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years. The show continues to rule with major ups and downs, featuring the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi gets arrested, and Rishi separates her from Paro, which makes Malishka happy.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi meets Lakshmi the next day as she is jailed. He trusts her that she cannot kill Neelam, which makes Lakshmi feel better. Lakshmi apologizes to Rishi and refuses to accept that she did not commit the crime. Lakshmi cries her heart out, and Rishi stays still.

On the other hand, Karishma and Anchal become rebellious, and they vow to punish Lakshmi for her crime. Even Karishma tells the police to punish Lakshmi by hanging or lifetime imprisonment. After acknowledging this, Shalu feels devastated. She begs in front of Karishma and Anchal. She tells them that Lakshmi has not committed this crime.

Shalu asks Aayush to help him prove Lakshmi innocent. But he couldn’t help her as Lakshmi accepted that she had killed Neelam, creating an intense moment.

