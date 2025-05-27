Exclusive: Suchitra Bandekar returns to TV with Rajshri Productions’ Colors show

Senior actress Suchitra Bandekar, who is a big name in the Hindi and Marathi film circuits, will return to Hindi television after a hiatus. Suchitra will play a vital role in Rajshri Productions’ upcoming show for Colors. As we know, Rajshri Productions marks a return to the small screen after a while. Newcomers Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi will play the leads in this show for Colors.

For the uninitiated, the Sooraj Barjatya helmed banner has given successful shows on TV that include Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha, Ek Shyam, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Piyaa Albela etc. Their last work on TV was Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! for Star Plus. Rajshri Productions’ acclaimed project on the web space, titled Bada Naam Karenge, launched recently and was well-received by the audiences.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about newbies Akshun and Esha playing the leads. We also wrote about actors Avinash Wadhawan, Gungun Uprari, Milind Gawali, Ankiet N Narang joining the cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Suchitra Bandekar marking her return to TV with the show. For the uninitiated, Suchitra has had a long and fruitful association with Rajshri Productions on the small screen, with her being an integral part of the cast of the banner’s successful shows Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali etc.

