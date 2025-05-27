Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Dhruv’s arrest stirs the drama ahead; Reet accuses Raghav for the arrest

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) having problems and huge misunderstandings between them which have increased manifold with time. Rohit who liked Reet, saw to it that Raghav and Reet were never together, and cast huge misunderstandings between them. We saw the arrest of Dhruv adding to the problems. Raghav refused to help Reet save her brother, and felt that Reet was double-faced as she wanted to save Dhruv only because he is her brother.

The upcoming drama will also see huge misunderstandings creep up as both Dhruv and Unnati will feel that Reet called the police and got Dhruv arrested. However, Reet will accuse Raghav of calling the police and getting Dhruv arrested. She will confront Raghav and question him as to why he got Dhruv arrested for getting even with her. Raghav will refuse to explain his side which will further add to the problems between them. Rohit as well as Sharda will enjoy seeing the confusion prevail in the relationship of Raghav and Reet.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.