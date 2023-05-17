ADVERTISEMENT
I am excited to join the cast of Baazi Ishq Ki: Jyothsna Channdola Singh

Jyothsna Channdola Singh talks about her entry in the Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki, and on her role. The show is produced by Inspire Films. She plays the role of Niharika, who is the first wife of Ekansh.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 May,2023 13:45:53
Actress Jyothsna Channdola Singh who was recently seen in the Dangal show Sindoor Ki Keemat will now join the cast of the Dangal show produced by Inspire Films, Baazi Ishq Ki. Puneet Chouksey and Khushbu Tiwari play the leads in this romantic thriller. The plot in the show will now see the huge entry of Niharika, who is Ekansh’s first wife.

The narrative talked about Mehak and Niharika earlier, and the mention of Niharika has been on for some time. Now, Niharika who is actually the sister of Mehak will stage her entry.

Jyothsna who was nursing her bad knee after her shoot of Sindoor Ki Keemat ended, is happy to be part of this new show. She suffered a ligament tear while she was part of the cast of Sindoor Ki Keemat.

Says Jyothsna, “It was a quick shift from Sindoor Ki Keemat to this new show. I have been undergoing rigorous physiotherapy for my knee. And it is better now. So I was keen on taking up a new show. I am much better and looking forward to this new role in Baazi Ishq Ki.”

“Niharika is Ekansh’s first wife. She married him as she needed a good lifestyle. Ekansh knows about Niharika being alive. Hence he married Mehak. There will be a new drama about two sisters loving the same guy. It will interesting and the plot ahead will generate curiosity. I will play a negative shade here. I am excited about this new role,” says Jyothsna on her character.

Wish you all the best, Jyothsna!!

Srividya Rajesh

