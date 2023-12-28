I am glad to be playing the anti-hero role in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: Tushar Kawale

Actor Tushar Kawale who was part of the cast of Sony TV’s Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, will be a part of the stellar cast of Sony TV’s new show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai. The show is produced by JD Majethia’s Hats Off Productions.

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai follows Nandini’s journey, played by Meera Deosthale, who is deep-rooted in tradition but also raises objections to any belief that disregards the dignity of a woman. The show also features Zaan Khan in the lead role.

The engrossing promo of the show has caught the attention of the masses. This seems to be a family story, set against the backdrop of sending out a message to society.

Tushar will play the role of Jigar, who will be the anti-hero in the show.

Says Tushar, “If we look at these characters in the show and relate it to Mahabharat, you can say that my character will be similar to that of Duryodhan. I play the role of Jigar. He is not negative, but is smart and is the anti-hero in the show. He is very clever and cunning, which makes him more dangerous. The promo of the show is out and I am very much excited to be a part of this show’s cast.”

“I look forward to this show and role. Every role gives me the opportunity to grow as a performer. After Barsatein, I am glad to have got this chance,” he adds.

