I am happy to play a totally positive role in Meetha Khatta Pyaar Humara: Nikhil Narang

Actor Nikhil Narang looks forward to his interesting role in Star Plus’ newest offering, titled Meetha Khatta Pyaar Humara. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. It has Avinash Mishra, Prerna Singh and Aarchi Sachdeva playing the leads.

Nikhil will play the role of Avinash Mishra’s brother in the show.

Says Nikhil, “I play the role of the lead’s brother who is married. My character is a positive person. My character and Avinash’s character have been shown to have a very good chemistry as siblings. We are best of friends too. He shares every bit of detail and information with his brother.”

“My character is very emotional towards his family, but is quite naughty and funfilled too. This will bring about a very good chemistry between the brothers,” he adds.

Nikhil says that with time, his character will also turn out to be the confidante and support that his brother needs in his love story.

Nikhil was seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi. Nikhil was also seen in Jio Cinema’s Cyber Vaar.

The actor has mostly done negative roles before. And this is his first positive role. “We are working hard on this show. The show is sure to touch the hearts of viewers realistically. I look forward to this role in the Star Plus show as it is the first time I am doing a positive role. I am learning a lot from this character. I expect that our show does well and viewers accept it with their whole hearts.”

Best of luck!!