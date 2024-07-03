I believe in maintaining a green and clean environment: Seerat Kapoor on the non-usage of plastics in any form

The use of plastics is harmful to the environment we live in. Today, 3 July, is marked as a special day which aims to discourage the use of plastic bags for ‘use-and-throw’ purposes be it for food packaging or buying groceries. Yes, today is The International Plastic Bag Free Day, and Seerat Kapoor, who plays the role of Mannat in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, continues to spread the message of the non-usage of plastics in any form. She talks about creating an awareness for the masses to avoid the usage of plastic bags for daily purposes. She also explains about the ways in which she wants to create a difference, that will help the environment.

Says Seerat, “I believe in maintaining a green and clean environment and cherish the beauty of nature by using eco-friendly products. For this planet of ours, we should promote sustainable alternatives to plastic, like switching to cloth, paper, or jute bags.”

Seerat explains her initiative in following what she preaches. “I have personally made this transition of using eco-friendly options in my daily life and even on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua, we’re very mindful about not using plastic. Every small step or initiative that we take can benefit our environment, as every action counts and change begins with us. Let’s make conscious decisions today to secure a healthier planet for our future generations.”