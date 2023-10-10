I choose happiness over anything else: Pranitaa Pandit talks about caring for mental health

Much like our physical health, taking care of our mental health also needs to be prioritized. The pandemic has made us all the more aware of its importance. On World Mental Health Day today (October 10), actor Pranitaa Pandit explains what mental health means to her and more.

Says Pranitaa, “Mental health means a state of well-being where you wake up in the morning and say, Thank you, God (smiles),” she continues, “One can’t take care of their physical health if they are not taking care of their mental health since it is the foundation of overall well-being. It’s not possible to do so; they go hand-in-hand. Just eating healthy and working out doesn’t define physical health.”

The actor feels “gratitude and attitude”, are important for good mental health.

Ask if she thinks people from the entertainment industry are generally targeted when it comes to depression and anxiety and the actor shares her opinion.

“Yes, because people want to know about their lives, and it’s on social media. Most individuals from all fields are fighting a battle for survival. Also, the uncertainty that people working in the industry live with every day is not an easy thing to deal with,” she says.

So, what do you do on days when you feel low? “I tell myself that everyone is going to die, and so will I. What should I choose to do today? I choose to be grateful for my very existence and choose happiness over anything else. Nothing and everything makes me happy. It’s actually my attitude towards life, towards being alive, and gratitude towards the little things that make up my life: my people, my family, my friends, and the fact that I have a strong belief in God. I choose to be a giver. Givers are always happy because they draw strength from the Universe and are always protected.”