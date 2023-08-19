ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I could have taken up photography professionally: Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura

Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura took a moment to share his profound connection with photography. Amidst his acting commitments, Manit revealed to IWMBuzz.com a deep appreciation for capturing moments through the lens of his camera.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Aug,2023 11:33:26
I could have taken up photography professionally: Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura 844051

On the occasion of World Photography Day, Manit Joura, the versatile TV actor known for his portrayal of Rishabh in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, took a moment to share his profound connection with photography. Amidst his acting commitments, Manit revealed to IWMBuzz.com a deep appreciation for capturing moments through the lens of his camera, finding solace in the serenity of nature and the untamed beauty of animals.

He said, “Looking through my camera, I find peace in the quiet beauty of nature and the wildness of animals. On World Photography Day, I think about my journey. My camera captures calm and special moments that I keep in my heart. Even though I became an actor, I sometimes think about ‘Photography’, as something I could have taken up professionally. To me, it is like a new idea every second when you are clicking, and it is certainly very important to be patient when taking pictures. When I take a picture, it’s like stopping time. I like to celebrate how photos make my soul happy. Today, I enjoy it when I go back in time and see how someone brought a smile to my face. It makes me relive the whole moment, and I love it.”

As Manit celebrates World Photography Day, he not only celebrates the visual art form that has become an integral part of his life but also acknowledges the unique ability of photographs to evoke feelings.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi questions Malishka about Lakshmi’s disappearance 844049
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi questions Malishka about Lakshmi’s disappearance
Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns about Poonam being the traitor in Chaudhary family 844045
Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns about Poonam being the traitor in Chaudhary family
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's great escape from police custody 843854
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha’s great escape from police custody
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan hires Nidhi’s henchmen Nilesh to find Preeta 843811
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan hires Nidhi’s henchmen Nilesh to find Preeta
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay learns about Prachi and Ranbir’s marriage? 843774
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay learns about Prachi and Ranbir’s marriage?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka celebrates Lakshmi's exit from Oberoi house 843757
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka celebrates Lakshmi’s exit from Oberoi house
Latest Stories
Kolla Is Less A Crime Drama, More A Comment On Greed 844042
Kolla Is Less A Crime Drama, More A Comment On Greed
Who other than Dream Girl's Pooja can make the dazzling wives of Bollywood Industry so insecure! Watch Maheep, Bhavna & Neelam getting troubled! 844037
Who other than Dream Girl’s Pooja can make the dazzling wives of Bollywood Industry so insecure! Watch Maheep, Bhavna & Neelam getting troubled!
Exclusive: Akshay Oberoi joins Ashnoor Kaur in movie Tu Chahiye 844036
Exclusive: Akshay Oberoi joins Ashnoor Kaur in movie Tu Chahiye
Watch: Avneet Kaur Flaunts Classical Kathak Dance Moves 843963
Watch: Avneet Kaur Flaunts Classical Kathak Dance Moves
Ruslaan Mumtaz suffers leg fracture while playing Badminton 844034
Ruslaan Mumtaz suffers leg fracture while playing Badminton
Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree 843941
Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree
Read Latest News