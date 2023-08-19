I could have taken up photography professionally: Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura

On the occasion of World Photography Day, Manit Joura, the versatile TV actor known for his portrayal of Rishabh in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, took a moment to share his profound connection with photography. Amidst his acting commitments, Manit revealed to IWMBuzz.com a deep appreciation for capturing moments through the lens of his camera, finding solace in the serenity of nature and the untamed beauty of animals.

He said, “Looking through my camera, I find peace in the quiet beauty of nature and the wildness of animals. On World Photography Day, I think about my journey. My camera captures calm and special moments that I keep in my heart. Even though I became an actor, I sometimes think about ‘Photography’, as something I could have taken up professionally. To me, it is like a new idea every second when you are clicking, and it is certainly very important to be patient when taking pictures. When I take a picture, it’s like stopping time. I like to celebrate how photos make my soul happy. Today, I enjoy it when I go back in time and see how someone brought a smile to my face. It makes me relive the whole moment, and I love it.”

As Manit celebrates World Photography Day, he not only celebrates the visual art form that has become an integral part of his life but also acknowledges the unique ability of photographs to evoke feelings.