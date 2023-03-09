Star Plus’ show Faltu produced under Boyhood Productions impressed the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in lead roles. The show Faltu has received immense recognition from the audience for it’s gripping and enthralling plot.

In the past, shows have portrayed how girl infants are treated in traditional and orthodox Indian families, particularly in the rural areas. Faltu that airs on Star Plus, focuses on the motivational journey of a young woman named Faltu, who now embarks her journey in the world of cricket in order to become a renowned cricketer.

Niharika Chousksey who essays the titular role in Star Plus’ show Faltu opined about her favourite team from the Women’s Premier Leagues. Women’s Premier League aims to become the leading competition in women’s cricket and also be the game changer for women in the field of cricket. With the commencement of Women’s Premier League, the excitement, zeal and vigour can be seen among the cricket lovers.

Niharika spoke about her favourite team, player and also about what does she embibe from the women cricketers, she shares “The team I cheer for is Delhi capitals and my favourite player is Harampreet Kaur.

She is a great batsman just like Faltu and i like her attitude and the way she carries herself and I feel so grateful that i have this opportunity and medium to inspire and influence other girls to play cricket. I have received so many messages of girls saying they started playing cricket after watching the show Faltu. I think the quality I would like to embibe from the women cricketers is their confidence in their game. Best wishes to all the teams, make the best one win”

