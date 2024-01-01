I have become more spiritual in 2023, and look forward to the same in the New Year: Karishma Kotak

Karishma Kotak, the British model, actress and TV presenter has been a name to reckon with, in many global tie-up events where she has been the presenter. The amazing celebrity welcomes the New Year with all grace and positivity. She has chosen the divine path of meditation and spirituality and looks forward to bagging more positivity with this life approach.

Says Karishma about the memories of 2023 and the learnings, “It’s been a great year for me. I’ve learnt so much about myself- it’s been a year of growth. I’ve learned to make peace with many things, especially the things I can’t control. My reactions to situations have been dealt with more maturely. I’ve also become spiritual and have found the value of meditation to be 2024so very important. I have learnt to be at peace and to surrender and do the best I can.”

Karishma will want better things to happen to her in 2024. “I want hopefully the same as 2023, and even more better for 2024.”

Karishma talks about her plans for the New Year 2024. “I will celebrate the moment with a few close friends at home. I’ve never been a partying person and prefer more intimate gatherings. So, yes the New Year will be welcomed with a small gathering of close ones.”

“Be kind to one another and know that life is too short and live it to the fullest,” will be her message to loved ones.

Wishing all a Happy New Year!!