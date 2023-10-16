Television | Celebrities

Navika Kotia, renowned for her role as Kesar in Zee TV's "Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai," recently shared her excitement and fond memories of Navratri in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com.

Navratri, the festival of nine nights, is a time when India comes alive with vibrant celebrations, music, dance, and a palpable sense of unity. It is a time when all of India comes together to celebrate the beauty of life and the triumph of good over evil, making Navratri a truly magical and memorable experience for everyone.

Growing up in Mumbai, Navika has always been mesmerized by the exuberance with which Navratri is celebrated in the city. She said, “Growing up in Mumbai, I have always been amazed by the enthusiasm with which the Navaratri festival is celebrated. Although I am not an expert, I enjoy playing Garba with my friends. I have many fond memories of dressing up as a Gujarati girl in Chaniya Choli and wearing oxidized jewellery and other accessories.”

She continued, “My brother and I often coordinated our outfits and won many awards for our dancing skills. These nine days are full of excitement, with Garba sessions followed by dining out at various eateries and often returning home late. It is like a carnival that lasts for nine days, and everyone wants to be a part of it. In fact, we are also celebrating the same in my show- Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai”