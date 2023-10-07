I have played cricket professionally: Darsh Mody

Young actor Darsh Mody who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti in the role of Ranjan, is a sports lover by nature. He has played professional cricket and engages in watching many games. In the acting front Darsh has done projects Crackdown, Jug Jugg Jeeyo etc.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Darsh talks about his love for sports and more.
Your favourite sports:
Cricket (Played professionally).
Favourite sports person/people:
Sachin Tendulkar.
Which sport do you indulge in playing?
Cricket, Soccer, Table tennis.
Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:
India vs Sri Lanka 2011 World Cup live at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)
5/5.
Your favourite memory playing a sport:
Favourite memory would be when I was a child and mom would come to school along with me for Sports Day and wait for me at the finish line so that I could run as fast as I could and hug my mom.
If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what would it be?
Celebrity Cricket League.
Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:
Cheese popcorn.
Your Eureka moment from sports will be:
Sachin Tendulkar’s innings against one of the best bowlers of all time.
Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:
The only one who can tell you ‘you can’t win is you’ and you don’t have to listen.