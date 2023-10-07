Television | Celebrities

I have played cricket professionally: Darsh Mody

Darsh Mody the talented actor who is seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti talks about his love for sports. Read it here to engage in his thoughts here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Oct,2023 12:25:53
I have played cricket professionally: Darsh Mody 859156

Young actor Darsh Mody who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti in the role of Ranjan, is a sports lover by nature. He has played professional cricket and engages in watching many games. In the acting front Darsh has done projects Crackdown, Jug Jugg Jeeyo etc.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Darsh talks about his love for sports and more.

Read here.

Your favourite sports:

Cricket (Played professionally).

Favourite sports person/people:

Sachin Tendulkar.

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Cricket, Soccer, Table tennis.

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

India vs Sri Lanka 2011 World Cup live at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

5/5.

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

Favourite memory would be when I was a child and mom would come to school along with me for Sports Day and wait for me at the finish line so that I could run as fast as I could and hug my mom.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what would it be?

Celebrity Cricket League.

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Cheese popcorn.

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

Sachin Tendulkar’s innings against one of the best bowlers of all time.

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

The only one who can tell you ‘you can’t win is you’ and you don’t have to listen.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

The cast and crew of Rabb Se Hai Dua are like my extended family: Lokit Phulwani 859154
The cast and crew of Rabb Se Hai Dua are like my extended family: Lokit Phulwani
Trekking in the Himalayas has always been exciting: Bhuvnesh Mam 859151
Trekking in the Himalayas has always been exciting: Bhuvnesh Mam
Review of Star Bharat's Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Dark concept with good performances 858596
Review of Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Dark concept with good performances
Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting 858490
Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting
Listening to music can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost creativity: Nazre Inayat 858460
Listening to music can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost creativity: Nazre Inayat
My favourite cheat food at the moment is Momos from Dilli Haat: Simple Kaul 858435
My favourite cheat food at the moment is Momos from Dilli Haat: Simple Kaul

Latest Stories

Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti yet again stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter 859153
Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti yet again stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter
I believe with every new trip we create new memories: Jyotirmoy Sinha 859148
I believe with every new trip we create new memories: Jyotirmoy Sinha
"4 stars are for Tinu Desai and half stars are for us", says Akshay Kumar on receiving rave reviews for Mission Raniganj 859139
“4 stars are for Tinu Desai and half stars are for us”, says Akshay Kumar on receiving rave reviews for Mission Raniganj
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika tampers with Prachi’s car, Prachi and Khushi’s life in danger 859141
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika tampers with Prachi’s car, Prachi and Khushi’s life in danger
Jawan became the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross 1100 Cr.! Collected 1103.27 Cr. gross worldwide! 859138
Jawan became the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross 1100 Cr.! Collected 1103.27 Cr. gross worldwide!
Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs 859133
Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs
Read Latest News