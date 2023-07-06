I hope the audience loves me in my new role in Suhaagan: Aditya Deshmukh

Actor Aditya Deshmukh who has featured in TV shows Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Lag Ja Gale and has now entered the Colors’ show Suhaagan recently completed 10 years in the industry. He has been in a happy phase throughout his career and has cherished the roles that have come his way.

Aditya has recently joined the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions.

Talking about his role, he says, “I’m doing this character whose name is Vikram and he is the brother of the lead actor. The character is quite different from what I’ve done before. It’s a little negative. He is jealous of his younger sibling and has issues with his brother and his achievements. I hope the audience will love me.”

“This is my first show with the production of Rashmi Sharma. And I am happy to be part of this family now,” says Aditya.

Ask him about getting back to work, just when the monsoon showers have opened up in Mumbai, and he states, “I think I am the only one who would say this, but I really hate monsoons. I used to love it during my childhood days because all we did then was play, but now that we have grown up, we have understood traffic, waterlogging, nature, and how we present ourselves in meetings or events. However, everything gets ruined sometimes because of the monsoons. It becomes very difficult to step out.”

Ask him what his childhood memories of the monsoon are, and he says, “My childhood memories are very special. I always used to go play football. We used to run all over because everything was filled with water. We used to make boats and have races. Even if we had our school’s best day, despite knowing we might catch a cold, we couldn’t miss it.”

Best of luck, Aditya!!