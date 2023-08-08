I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Aug,2023 17:02:59
Actor Aleeza Khan is winning hearts presently with her heavily pregnant lawyer, Devika’s portrayal in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Produced by LSD Films, this show is witnessing a court battle wherein Radha (Neeharika Roy) is accused of the murder of Mohan’s first wife, Tulsi. Devika is the lawyer fighting to prove Radha’s crime.

Says Aleeza on playing the lawyer, “Devika is a perfect lawyer, a well-known name. The court only works on the proofs provided. Devika is very honest and upfront. She is doing her job very well, and has been given all the proof that shows that Radha is the culprit. In addition to being a lawyer, she is also a friend of Damini and Mohan. Devika visualizes the entire scenario as shown to her by Damini. She does not know anything beyond it.”

“I am very happy to be playing Devika because this role is somewhat similar to Aleeza. Aleeza is strong-headed, outspoken, straightforward, honest and simple. That’s Devika all about,” Aleeza adds.

Aleeza who is known for challenging roles in TV shows Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan, Jhilmil Sitaaraon Ka Aangan Hoga, Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara states, “Aleeza Khan is known for her versatile roles. I want to do things in life that are different from others. As an actor, you have to prove to the audience that you are capable enough to portray any kind of role. I like the challenging roles that can be standout characters.

On the prep required to play this role, Aleeza explains, “I believe in my hard work and give ample time to prep. I wanted the entire brief of my character, so that I understand what the character is all about. I like to be in the character till the track is over. I aim to have fluency in my dialogues and give them a natural feel. I always make sure that the first impression is the best. Likewise, I was appreciated from the very first scene. I hope the audience will love it now.”

Ask her about the twist related to Devika being heavily pregnant, and Aleeza quips, “I was also inquisitive to know why this character is shown to be nine months pregnant. But I am not aware of it as of now. But I am sure that there will be some sort of a twist coming as the story unfolds. Let us wait for the right time.”

On her long association with Zee TV, the actress states, “Honestly, I am coming back to TV with this big show on Zee TV. Everything depends on the TRP. I hope the audience loves my character and role. I am happy to be back on Zee TV. I have been associated with Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan. Later, I did Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani which also did very well. I have had a wonderful association with the channel. I am grateful to the channel and the makers for giving me this opportunity.”

Best of luck, Aleeza!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

