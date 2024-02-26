I need this show; the show needs me: Deepika Singh on her return to TV with Mangal Lakshmi

Deepika Singh who enthralled one and all with her lead portrayal of an IPS officer in Diya aur Baati Hum, returns to the TV screen after a hiatus with the Colors show Mangal Lakshmi, produced by Panorama Entertainment.

In an exclusive talk with IWMBuzz.com, Deepika talks about her return to TV, the challenges in the new character and her expectations.

Read on.

Welcome back, Deepika.

Thank you. I am looking forward to this show.

Have you been briefed that this is a show remade into Hindi from a Kannada show down South?

Yes, we have been told about the show. But this is not a complete remake. They are picking up on the broad concept and taking it ahead their way. This is a Delhi-based show, while that is a Kannada show. So character shades and the story plot have to be made based on the North Indian set-up. So you can say our show is different.

What prompted you to pick this show?

My film Titu Ambani was released on Jio Cinema in May this year. Earlier to that, the movie had a theatrical release. I got a very good response for my acting. I wanted to work on the OTT space. In my heart, I realized that I wanted to get back to work. From my perspective, I have never differentiated between mediums. I was always getting roles on TV. However, I wanted something different. I was sceptical of taking up TV roles, which require a longer commitment. After the film happened, I wanted to get into the OTT space. But no roles came my way. When Mangal Lakshmi was offered to me, I found it very different. But you won’t believe me, after taking up Mangal Lakshmi, I have been getting offers for web series. So that will have to wait now!!

Tell us about your role in Mangal Lakshmi?

I have till now done strong roles on TV. However, this one is very naive, and Mangal has different shades to offer. She resonates with every Indian woman, and that is where her beauty lies. Being an independent, strong woman in real life, I wanted to play this contrasting role. I never thought I would get this role. However, strange things happen when you least expect it. I was also concentrating on my Dance exam, and getting this role has been a big challenge.

How would you describe Mangal?

Mangal is not educated, she is a very good homemaker and a multi-tasker. Her personal life has a lot of humiliation and is not filled with love. However, she does not take the humiliations of her husband in the wrong way. She strives hard to not get her sister Lakshmi married to the wrong guy and wants to derive experience through her life journey. She wants her sister to get a husband who respects her.

Will we see Mangal’s individual growth as a personality?

Mangal has been married for many years and has kids. I am not aware of the story ahead and the path. Having said this, Mangal has no regrets in her life at all. She is grateful for whatever she has in life. She thinks that she has got the best husband, family and mother-in-law. She feels she has got more than what she desires. In his sub-conscience, she has this thought that her sister’s life should be better in all good ways.

How is your rapport with Sanika?

We have bonded very well. She is like a friend. In the show too, there is a lot of love between Mangal and Lakshmi. I see my past in Sanika. When I came to Mumbai, I was struggling to make my mark. Sanika is working hard to build her present and future.

How is it to work with Naman Shaw?

It is great working with Naman. He is a very experienced actor. Our scenes happen very smoothly. Scenes with Naman, myself and Urvashi Upadhyay (Mother-in-law) are coming out well. He is a professional when it comes to acting. We have good action and reaction in our scenes. He is supportive as an actor to everyone.

How has TV developed over the years?

I am working in TV after a long time. The dialogues are more relatable now. The techniques have evolved with time. Apart from this, I don’t find any major difference as an actor. As actors, we need to work hard always.

What are your expectations from this role?

I want to work hard. It is smooth going so far in Mangal Lakshmi. It is not that I am working for 30 days a month. I get my offs when I want. When on set, we work for long hours. It is not new to me. I have worked for long hours earlier. Even now, I am active as a dancer; I dance for nearly 4-5 hours. Physically, I am fit. I have been a multi-tasker. I have been part of events, social media projects, and my dance class for Visharad. Ups and downs are part of life. But it is very important to work. I have been a working mother from day one. My dance career is also on a high. I have got the TV show at the right time. I expect to do well in all areas, in addition to handling my family. I need this show, the show needs me. This is a beautiful character. I look forward to the love from the fanbase.