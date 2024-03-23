I relate totally with my character of Diya in Anupamaa: Parakh Madan

Parakh Madan who has recently joined the cast of Rajan Shahi’s show for Star Plus, Anupamaa, feels lucky to be part of such a fabulously made show. She plays the role of a dancer Diya who owns a dance academy.

Says Parakh who is also a dancer in real life, “It has an incredible storyline and stellar performances. So, being a part of the team in itself is very gratifying for me. Having said that, I think the best part about working for Rajan sir and Deepa ma’am is that they welcome you and make you feel like family from day one. The overall vibe on set is wonderfully positive.”

She is playing the character of Diya in the show and says that she “totally” relates to her. She adds, “She is a classical dancer, as am I, and she happens to be an Army wife too, just like me.”

Parakh wants to make an impact on the audience with her performance, just like the show has done. She avers, “You have to give them content that they can relate to, and Anupamaa has done that right from day one. Hats off to the writers of the show for their consistent and successful efforts in setting the bar so high and maintaining it for so long.”

The show took a five-year leap early this year, and Parakh says that the feedback is very positive, and she is eagerly looking forward to how it goes from there. And for her, the best scene has been her dance duet with Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly.

“I have been fangirling over Rupali ji since the show began, and to share screen space with her, and do what I love most (dance) was very special to me,” she states.

Parakh concludes with a heart full of gratitude for her fans, who have showered so much love on her. “I would like to say ‘thank you’ to all my fans and my audiences for always showering me with their blessings and love. Their kind words of appreciation make me feel truly blessed and grateful.”