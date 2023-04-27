I see to it that my performance looks as natural as it can in Lag Ja Gale: Gagan Anand

Gagan Anand of Zee TV's Lag Ja Gale talks about his role and the acceptance he has been getting.

Actor Gagan Anand who plays the ever-scheming Bhuppi Mama in Zee TV’s Lag Ja Gale, is happy with the way his character graph has moved in the show. The show is produced by SOL Films and helmed by Sandiip Sikcand.

Bhuppi Mama is always seen in the thick of things, creating confusion. His evil eyes and wicked motives have captivated the fans all the more.

Says Gagan, “I would like to say that I am getting a lot of appreciation for this role. I get applauded for my fluent dialogue delivery. I have been asked many times, ‘kya aap real life main bhi aise ho?’. I take all of this as a compliment (laughs).”

“For people asking me about my real-life nature, I would like to say that I am not at all like my onscreen persona. I am a typical Taurus person. I am always calm and balanced in life,” he adds.

Talking about the ample preparation that he does for each and every scene on the show, Gagan states, “I work hard to be on top of my character. I see to it that my performance should look as real as it can. Being a Punjabi helps me a lot in my dialogue delivery. Rest is all hard work and dedication.”

Gagan is grateful to Sandiip Sikcand for the role and its success. “I would like to thank Sandiip Sikcand who gave me this opportunity to play such a strong-headed character like Bhuppi Mama. The writing in the show is awesome. That’s why every character looks different and the audience loves them.”

Best of luck, Gagan!!