I will do my best to justify the character of Payal in Suhaagan: Sakshi Sharma

Actress Sakshi Sharma who has recently replaced actress Anshula Dhawan in Colors’ show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, is extremely happy that she has bagged this leading role in the show. She plays the role of Payal in the show. Sakshi Sharma was earlier seen in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Says Sakshi, “It is great to enter the Colors family with Suhaagan. I am happy to have bagged the role of Payal in the show. I have played the negative role earlier, but this one in Suhaagan is a proper negative long role. I am grateful for bagging this role.”

On her apprehensions about entering as a replacement, Sakshi states, “I am not nervous. I look at this role as a new one for me. Anshula did a great job, but I will portray the character of Payal in my own way. I am working on my character as I enter and will do my best to justify the character.”

“My co-actors on the set are welcoming and amazing to be with. My expectation right now is to give my best. The character has a lot of layering in it and this is what drew me towards the role,” she adds.

Talking about the role, Sakshi avers, “Payal is a today’s girl. She can do anything for her love and money. As she is not from a well-off family, money matters a lot to her. She is selfish and manipulative.”

As we know, Payal is the sister of Bindiya who loathes her sister for stealing the love of her life, Krishna.

Best of luck, Sakshi!!