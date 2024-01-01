I wish to take a step towards a self-sufficient lifestyle in the New Year: Yashashri Masurkar

Actress Yashashri Masurkar who plays the role of Bela in Sony TV’s Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, says that she has never believed in New Year resolutions. However, she has a good set of bucket list as she awaits good things coming her way in the New Year of 2024. She gets candid over her thoughts on the New Year.

Says the actress, “I don’t believe in New Year resolutions because I can never follow them. When we decide that we will do something in the next year, more often than not, it can never work out. So this is why I am someone who loves to go with the flow. I do bring about changes in my lifestyle, but I do so gradually.”

Ask her what she learnt from 2023, and she says, “I learnt to trust the unknown and stress less. I feel this is very important in today’s day and age. We need to be less worried about how everything will turn out and leave things to destiny as well.”

Talking about her bucket list for next year, she says, “To buy a house and to take a step towards a self-sufficient lifestyle. I am hoping to get some amazing roles on OTT. I want to learn a lot of things. I have a list, so let’s see how much of it I can achieve. I also plan to travel a lot in 2024.”

Wishing all a very Happy New Year!!