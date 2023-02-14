Talented actor Sailesh Gulabani, who has entertained audiences in TV shows Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Baalveer Returns, Preeto, Siya Ke Ram and Durga, is currently seen in Star Plus’ popular show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The actor got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Wild, passionate, thinker, believer.

Are you a tattoo person?

Yes.

If you could be from any other era what would it be

I would be from Ancient Rome.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I would love to possess Batman’s powers.

Would you date a fan?

No, it can get dangerous

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there

Yes, my video song Dekha Hai Teri Ankhon Ko

Your biggest or weirdest fear

Want to grow old gracefully

Your dream destination

Kashmir and Masai Mara

Your favourite past time

Playing sports