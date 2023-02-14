Talented actor Sailesh Gulabani, who has entertained audiences in TV shows Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Baalveer Returns, Preeto, Siya Ke Ram and Durga, is currently seen in Star Plus’ popular show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The actor got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:
Describe yourself in 3 words:
Wild, passionate, thinker, believer.
Are you a tattoo person?
Yes.
If you could be from any other era what would it be
I would be from Ancient Rome.
If you had one superpower what would it be?
I would love to possess Batman’s powers.
Would you date a fan?
No, it can get dangerous
Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there
Yes, my video song Dekha Hai Teri Ankhon Ko
Your biggest or weirdest fear
Want to grow old gracefully
Your dream destination
Kashmir and Masai Mara
Your favourite past time
Playing sports