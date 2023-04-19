Young actress Aparna Mishra, who is currently entertaining the masses as Shahana in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Enthusiastic, ambitious, responsible

Are you a tattoo person?

No!! But I would like to get one

If you could be from any other era what would it be:

I think I am in the correct era

If you had one superpower what would it be?

A power where I can fly anywhere I want, or I can go back to my childhood time because that was the best time of my life

Would you date a fan?

Never

Do you sing in the shower?

Yes, I sing in the shower, these days, it’s Flower by Miley Cyrus.

Your biggest or weirdest fear

I can’t imagine losing any of my close ones or my dogs

Your dream destination

I want to explore North India, Himachal, and Kashmir. I would like to see snowfall

Your favourite past time

Sleeping and doing nothing or just playing with my pets.