Young actress Aparna Mishra, who is currently entertaining the masses as Shahana in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:
Describe yourself in 3 words:
Enthusiastic, ambitious, responsible
Are you a tattoo person?
No!! But I would like to get one
If you could be from any other era what would it be:
I think I am in the correct era
If you had one superpower what would it be?
A power where I can fly anywhere I want, or I can go back to my childhood time because that was the best time of my life
Would you date a fan?
Never
Do you sing in the shower?
Yes, I sing in the shower, these days, it’s Flower by Miley Cyrus.
Your biggest or weirdest fear
I can’t imagine losing any of my close ones or my dogs
Your dream destination
I want to explore North India, Himachal, and Kashmir. I would like to see snowfall
Your favourite past time
Sleeping and doing nothing or just playing with my pets.