Ibadat in Rabb Se Hai Dua looks up to her mother Dua like her role model: Yesha Rughani

Actress Yesha Rughani has always taken a keen interest when picking her roles. She has not repeated herself in her roles and has showcased her versatility every time she donned a new avatar. Yesha is known for her portrayals in projects Jeer Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Muskaan, Hero Gayab Mode On, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey. Now, she will play the lead in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, post its generation leap.

The show of Prateek Sharma’s banner is headed for a 22 years leap where Yesha and Dheeraj Dhoopar along with Seerat Kapoor will play leads.

Yesha expresses her excitement about joining Rabb Se Hai Dua saying, “I am excited because I’ve watched some clips and promos of this show, and it’s absolutely beautiful. Everyone’s acting is superb. Though I’m feeling a bit nervous because there’s a big responsibility when joining such a great show, I’m also thrilled to be part of it.”

Her character Ibadat is Dua and Haider’s daughter, and family always comes first for her. She says “Ibadat is a sweet girl who deeply loves her family and she’ll do anything to protect them. I can relate to that. She looks up to her mother, Dua Ammi, as her role model and wants to be like her.”

Since the show revolves around a Muslim household, Yesha reveals that she did a lot of special preparations. “I practised my speech and voice modulation and learned some Urdu words. Mannat (played by Seerat) and Ibadat are different characters, but they’re both fighting for the same cause which was revealed in the promo.”

“Ibadat tends to be more reserved and expresses herself with fewer words, sometimes not at all. I adore the look of my character. It’s traditional and feminine, minimal yet ethnic. My fans are like family to me, and their love means everything. Keep supporting Ibadat!” Yesha concludes.