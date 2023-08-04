ADVERTISEMENT
If Not Actor What Hina Khan Wanted To Be? Find Out

Hina Khan is a famous star in the entertainment industry. The actress became an actress by chance, and here's what she would have been if not an actor in her career; check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Aug,2023 09:15:28
Hina Khan is one of the highest-paid stars in the Hindi Television industry. She is an inspiration for a new generation. Her way to success and the boundaries she has crossed are examples for others to think beyond and achieve it. She is now one of the top choices of brands, producers, and directors. But do you know? Hina Khan didn’t want to become an actress in her career. Read more to find what she wanted to be.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fame actor, in an interview with Curly Tales Digital, talked about her what she would have been if not an actor. “I don’t think i wanted to become an actor. I wanted to become a journalist always, always like you were? In the past? So, I was a huge Barkha Dutt fan, God had thought of something else for me, destiny had some other plans.”

Further, she talked about her first audition, “There were auditions happening in Delhi and i gave the auditions, my friends kind of forced me, I kind of got selected in the first round, then asked me to come to Bombay, I kind of cleared all the rounds, and then i started shooting. So this is how acting happened to me.”

Check out the video here:-

