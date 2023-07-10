ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm Confused," Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making

Sumbul Touqeer is a famous performing artist in the Television industry. In her latest Instagram post, the actress revealed her confusion in decision-making. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 01:15:09
Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer is a well-known and versatile actress in the Telly business. She rose to fame with her acting talent. While she also won hearts with her fierce avatar in the Bigg Boss 16 house. She knows how to attract attention with her antics. The actress is still young and talked about her confusion in decision-making in her latest Instagram dump.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Confusion In Decision Making

The actress took to her Instagram and shared some beautiful and stunning pictures. At the same time, she revealed the struggle of life with a pun caption. In her caption, she said when she was a kid, she wondered how it would be to make big decisions, and now after years, she is confused between a bun maska and malai pav.

Her caption reads, “When I was a kid, I always wondered how will it be like to make big decisions when I’ll grow up, and 10 years later here I’m confused thinking if I want Bun maska or malai pav.”

On the other hand, in the shared pictures, Sumbul wore a beautiful greyish-printed strapless gown with a butterfly neckline that defined her collar bones. Gold earrings accessorized her look. In addition, her soft curl hairstyle blushed cheeks, and matte lips elevated her style.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

