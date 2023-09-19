Television | Celebrities

When it comes to nailing the preppy quotient in one-shoulder dresses, our Bollywood beauties Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Disha Patani are setting the style bar high. Let’s take a closer look at how they flawlessly rock these chic one-shoulder pieces, adding a dash of glamour and sophistication to their fashion game.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Radiant Yellow Glam:

Janhvi Kapoor shines like a ray of sunshine in her yellow one-shoulder glam piece. The dress not only complements her skin tone but also adds a vibrant pop of color to her ensemble. She opts for a mid-parted wavy long hairdo, giving her a dreamy and ethereal look. Janhvi’s makeup is all about achieving that dewy glow, and she completes the look with a pair of stylish ear studs. This outfit is perfect for those who want to radiate positivity and elegance at any event.

Kriti Sanon’s Pretty in Pink:

Kriti Sanon takes preppy to a whole new level with her pink one-shoulder midi dress. The dress exudes charm and sophistication with its tailored fit and playful color. Kriti’s sleek ponytail adds a touch of elegance, while hoop earrings and stilettos bring the perfect amount of glamour to the look. This outfit is ideal for those who want to make a statement with a blend of sweetness and style.

Disha Patani’s Effortless Chic:

Disha Patani effortlessly flaunts her style in a ruffled one-shouldered white flared dress. This dress strikes the perfect balance between casual and chic, making it a versatile choice. Disha’s choice of minimal makeup and stylish white sneakers enhances the effortless charm of her outfit. Her wavy long hair adds a touch of playfulness to the overall look. This ensemble is perfect for those who want to appear effortlessly fashionable and comfortable.

One-shoulder dresses are a fantastic choice for those looking to add a touch of sophistication and uniqueness to their wardrobe. Whether you resonate with Janhvi Kapoor’s radiant yellow, Kriti Sanon’s pretty pink, or Disha Patani’s effortless chic, one-shoulder pieces allow you to express your style with confidence. These dresses not only showcase your fashion-forward sensibility but also reflect your individual personality and attitude. So, go ahead and embrace the preppy charm of one-shoulder dresses and be ready to turn heads wherever you go!