In Pics: Jannat Zubair Aces Pop Glam In Different Shades Of Lipstick

Jannat Zubair is an inspiration for many. Check out her pop style in different lipstick shades in her late Instagram pictures. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jul,2023 01:05:09
In Pics: Jannat Zubair Aces Pop Glam In Different Shades Of Lipstick

Jannat Zubair started acting in childhood and has ruled over hearts over the years. Currently, she is a social media sensation. She has achieved a lot in her career till now. Today she is taking fashion to another level with her pop glam in different shades of lipstick. Let’s check out.

Jannat Zubair’s Pop Glam

Jannat Zubair, in 2022 featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list and called it her biggest achievement. In the same years, she participated in the most famous stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and won hearts with her performance.

In a candid chat with Face magazine, the actress expressed her experience as a social media influencer and other things.

While in the shared pictures, she aced different styles in different shades of lipstick. The actress wore vibrant and chic outfits, pairing them with different shades of lip color like peach, red, nude, and cherry. At the same time, her different avatar caught our attention.

Her journey to success has been inspiring. She has ruled every bit of it with her elegance and class. Undoubtedly she makes you her fan with her fantastic fashion. She has a fan following of 46.7 million on her social media account. Her regular engagement posts and updates entertain her fans.

Did you like Jannat Zubair’s styles in different shades of lipstick? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

