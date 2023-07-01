ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Friend's Wedding Festivities

Shraddha Arya is a heartthrob actress in the town. Check out the diva having fun at a friend's wedding festivities with her family. You must check the pictures.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Jul,2023 20:02:49
Shraddha Arya is a famous actress in the TV industry. She had ruled over the internet with her style and statement. Other than that, her social media presence keeps her fans entertained. And yet again, the diva in her latest pictures is flaunting her fun festivities at her friend’s wedding with her family.

Check Out How Shraddha Arya Enjoyed Friend’s Wedding

The beautiful diva took to her Instagram and dropped the newest pictures from the wedding. Shraddha attended her friend’s wedding with her parents, siblings, and husband. And the wedding photos are all gorgeous and glowing. In the first photo, she shared the snap of newly wedded couple Pooja and Darshan in their wedding outfit.

Later the diva took advantage of the event and clicked many pictures with her loving hubby with the amazing settings. The duo looked beautiful and adorable, twining in pink. The bride’s squad grabbed attention at the wedding. The fun and exciting snaps from the wedding are just wow. The actress posed with her close ones and shared pictures on her social media handle.

Earlier, the diva enjoyed a vacation with her bestie in Uttrakhand to celebrate the Bachelorette party. In addition, the Sangeet dance of the diva went viral in no time. She became the talk of the town.

Did you like Shraddha Arya’s new photo dump? Please let us know in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

