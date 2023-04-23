Inside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nakuul Mehta’s Eid celebrations

The tv actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nakuul Mehta are celebrating Eid in style. The actors who are active social media users took to their social media handles to share pictures as they celebrate the day with their fans. Check out below-

Dheeraj Dhoopar looks stunning in his traditional

The Kundali Bhagya actor took to his Instagram handle to share a stylish look in traditional wear. The actor can be seen wearing a stylish green embellished kurta that he teamed with white pyjama. The actor completed the look with black shades, gelled hairdo and a smart watch. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak” along with a moon emoji.

Here take a look-

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta on the other hand took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful family picture with his son Sufi and wife Jankee. The family of trio looked stunning together, while Nakuul sharing the picture wrote, "Sabka Bhai Sabki Jaan 𝒮𝓊𝒻𝒾 𝒥𝒶𝒶𝓃 ❤️ @babysufim Eid Mubarak Pyaaro"

Eid Mubarak

Eid is a time of enjoyment, festivity, and thanksgiving for Muslims worldwide. It is a time to reminisce on Allah’s blessings and spend time with family and friends. Muslims typically attend special Eid prayers in the morning, followed by a festive meal and gift-giving.

During Eid al-Fitr, Muslims also give Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation of food or money given to the poor and needy. This is meant to ensure that everyone can participate in the festivities and enjoy a meal on the day of Eid.