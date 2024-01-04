Inside Mugdha Chaphekar’s healing mountain escapade [Photos]

Mountains always happen to be your healer, no matter what. They have this magical way of bringing peace and joy. Embracing this truth, Mugdha Chaphekar, a popular TV actress, recently embarked on a trip to the mountains, seeking a beautiful time filled with celebration for the New Year, and an abundance of love and peace.

During her mountain escapade, Mugdha shared glimpses of her journey, revealing the serene beauty that surrounded her. Dressed in a comfy and stylish ensemble, she chose an oversized blue checkered shirt over a white tee, paired with blue jeans – a perfect mountain-chic look. Her long wavy hair danced with the mountain breeze, and a stylish cross bag accompanied her, making the adventure both fashionable and practical.

Check out photos:

What makes Mugdha’s mountain getaway even more special is her decision to keep it real. Opting for no makeup, she showcased her natural beauty, emphasizing the authenticity of the moment. As she celebrated the New Year amidst the majestic mountains, Mugdha radiated happiness, reminding us all of the simple joys found in nature, love, and tranquillity.

Mugdha Chaphekar’s work front

Mugdha Chaphekar, known for her versatile roles, began her journey as a child artist in Bollywood’s “Aazmayish” and later ventured into television with “Junior G” in 2001. Her adult debut came in 2006 with “Kya Mujhse Dosti Karoge.” Notably, she portrayed Princess Sanyogita in Star Plus’s “Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan” and later took on lead roles in “Dharam Veer” and “Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari.” Joining Sab TV’s “Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo,” she captivated audiences as Aarti Jhaveri. Her stint in “Satrangi Sasural” and subsequent marriage to co-star Ravish Desai marked significant moments. Chaphekar ventured into Marathi television with “Gulmohar” in 2018 and has been enthralling viewers as Prachi Arora in Zee’s “Kumkum Bhagya” since March 2019, showcasing her enduring presence in the entertainment industry.