Inside Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s mid-week diaries

Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar‘s collaboration on “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” has further solidified their positions as talented actresses. Together, they have contributed to the immense popularity and success of the show, showcasing their chemistry and camaraderie on screen.

The two are active social media users. And as of now have shared stunning pictures from their mid-week diaries. Palak can be seen enjoying some yum delicious pancakes. While on the other hand Sunayana Fozdar can be seen out with her friends on a mid-week.

Palak’s work front as Sonu

Palak Sindhwani is a young and vibrant actress known for her portrayal of Sonu Bhide in the popular Hindi sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” She made her debut in the entertainment industry with “Gangs of Hasseepur,” a comedy reality show, where she showcased her witty and humorous side. However, it was her role in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” that brought her immense recognition and love from the audience.

Palak’s portrayal of Sonu, the intelligent and responsible daughter of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, won hearts with her natural acting skills and affable charm. Her on-screen chemistry with the rest of the cast made her character even more endearing. Palak Sindhwani’s ability to capture the essence of her character has made her a household name among television viewers.

Sunayana Fozdar’s work front

Sunayana began her acting career with episodic appearances in shows like “CID” and “Aahat.” However, her breakthrough came with the role of Sameera Singhania in the popular soap opera “Qubool Hai.” Sunayana’s impeccable acting skills and captivating screen presence made her character relatable and memorable to the audience. Since then, she has appeared in various television shows, including “Laal Ishq” and “Belan Wali Bahu.” In 2020, she stepped into the shoes of Anjali Mehta in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” a character previously portrayed by Neha Mehta. Sunayana effortlessly embraced the character and brought her unique charm to the show, earning praise for her portrayal.