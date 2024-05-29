Inside Radhakrishn Fame Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Carefree Life Goals

Sumedh Mudgalkar is a popular Indian actor and dancer best known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the TV series RadhaKrishn. His amazing expressions and performance made him a household name. He is also known for his dancing skills. He has a huge fandom on his Instagram handle, with more than three million flowers. Not many know his hidden talent for writing. The actor often treats his fans with his writing through his Instagram dump.

Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Carefree Life Goals

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo featuring himself lying on the floor with a group of kids. This picture isn’t a normal picture but a moment of joy and happiness. The way the kids posed with the actor shows his connection with the little ones. Their wide smiles on their faces are testaments to their fun times together. After playing the role of Lord Krishna, Sumedh has learned many things in life, and his posts often reflect those divine vibes.

Sharing this million-dollar selfie, the actor, in his caption, wrote poetry expressing his thoughts about simplicity, a carefree spirit, and childhood. “Itni saadagi se jo tum befiqr aur nadaan ho paate ho, Jhoot nahi bolunga, thodi jalan to zaroor hoti hai. Jaise kal hi tha main tumsa kuch, Jaise waqt aane pe bada hona ek zaruri majburi si, Par ek sach ye bhi ki ye bachpana kahin mitta nahi, Bas chhipta hai, kabhi duniya se, kabhi apnon se, Shayad hifazat ke liye.”