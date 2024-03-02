Inside Tejasswi Prakash’s Finger-licking Cheat Day Treat

Tejasswi Prakash is a heartthrob diva of Indian television. She is known for her acting prowess and regularly indulges in delightful food on her cheat day. With a penchant for diverse cuisines, Tejasswi often treats herself to a gastronomic adventure. From mouth-watering desserts to savoury delights, the Naagin actress’s cheat day is a celebration of unique flavours. Her love for food adds a delicious touch to her off-screen moments, creating a perfect balance with her on-screen intensity. Let’s look at what’s in there on her cheat day today.

On Thursday evening, Tejasswi took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her finger-licking cheat day treat. And the food platter was all yummy. There was a spicy burger, french fries, bread, steak omelette, etc. But wait, that’s not all. In sweet dishes, there was super delicious Lotus Bischoff cheesecake. And some drinks to complement. With these tempting dishes, Tejasswi made us crave for them.

Tejasswi is a true foodie, and her Instagram feed is proof. The actress often tries new dishes and treats her tongue with something unusual and finger-licking. The actress, on weekends, enjoys dinner dates with her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, and we can’t get over their food delight. The couple also showcase versatile dishes they try and keep licking their fingers.

