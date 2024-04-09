IPL 2024: I root for Kolkata Knight Riders to win: Naman Shaw

Actor Naman Shaw who is presently engaged in winning hearts in the rather complex lead role of Adit in Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi, is a huge cricket enthusiast. He looks forward to the summer extravaganza of IPL every year. He takes time out to talk to us about his favourite teams for IPL 2024 and shares his cricketing knowledge with us. Are you eager to know what Naman thinks of the four teams likely to be in the playoffs this year?

Read on.

How excited do you get with the annual cricketing extravaganza IPL?

It’s like a festival for cricket lovers. I look forward to the auction and have been diligently following the IPL since it started.

Your favourite IPL moment will be:

When KKR won IPL in 2012. I remember taking my friends out for dinner after the win, as it was a huge win for the team.

Who is the best Captain in this year’s IPL?

Shreyas Iyer, KKR captain. He is doing a great job under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir.

The teams you look forward to make it to the Playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challenges Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Who according to you is the likely top 2 teams to reach the Finale of IPL this season?

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders

Which team are you rooting for this year to win the tournament?

KKR. It has always been KKR for me.

Are there any players you miss seeing in IPL now?

AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle