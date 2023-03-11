Planning to head out for a date night? Wondering what to deck up in to impress your partner? Fret no more, as Jannat Zubair has got the ideal date night look for you. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the candid moment, and we are in absolute love. However, this isn’t the first time, that Jannat Zubair has put up goals with her fashion decks, this one too looks no different.

In the picture, we can see Jannat Zubair wearing a beautiful pista hued off-shoulder bodycon dress. The outfit embraced her curves all on point. She teamed it with a side silver bag. The actress posed with her iPhone clicking the selfie. She left her gorgeous long hair open, dropping in goals for the day.

The actress is also an avid Instagram user. The actress has earned over 40 million followers on her gram, and it is still counting.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Jannat Zubair was last seen in the stunt-based television show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress also made her Pollywood debut recently marking headlines with her beautiful work. Apart from that, Jannat Zubair has also been known for her amazing work in Hindi movies too, one of her most venerated work remains Hichki, where she co-starred alongside Rani Mukherji. She also has been featured in tv shows too, with Phulwa giving her household name.

What are your views on this above look by Jannat Zubair? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.