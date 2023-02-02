Iqbal Khan is a prominent name in the television industry. The versatile actor is known for many roles he played in the past. Currently seen in Star Bharat’s show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ Iqbal Khan is winning hearts with his portrayal as Dev Raichand opposite Rachana Mistry who plays the character of Vidhi. Their chemistry is loved by the viewers. Their growing relationship is proving to the audience that love has no boundaries and after a lot of ups and downs. Dev and Vidhi are finally set to get married. While talking about the upcoming wedding sequence Iqbal Khan recalls his initial married days and speaks about the upcoming track of the show.

He says, “Marriage is not about age; it is about finding the perfect person, and my characters Dev and Vidhi aka Rachana are one such pair who have fought against all difficulties and stood up for each other in every circumstance. As we begin filming the wedding scene, it makes me think of my own marriage. I met my spouse very early in life, and she has always been my greatest source of strength. It’s a very pleasant feeling when you eventually get married to your love and nothing else matters. We have never abandoned one another in the midst of good or difficult situations. And I’m extremely fortunate to have met someone like my wife with whom I can share the rest of my life. Therefore, it doesn’t really matter when you discover a mate; it’s more important to find the right one.

He further adds, “After all the ups and downs, Dev and Vidhi have shown society that age is only a number and that in the end, the only thing that matters when you love someone is love. As a result, the wedding drama in the show is going to be quite spectacular. The upcoming track promises to be quite enjoyable and entertaining. The audience will see plenty of entertainment, and I hope they show Dev and Vidhi all their love when they marry.”