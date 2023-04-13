Actress Ritu Chauhan who plays the role of Avni Babbar in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is extremely happy with the graph that her character is seeing in the show.

As we know, Avni loved Lakhan (Hiten Tejwani), but ended up getting married to Sid Babbar (Jitendra Nokewal). The recent turnaround in the show has seen Lakhan and Avni being at loggerheads.

Says Ritu, “Avni has till now been the soft-spoken and calm personality. Even though she wanted to marry Lakhan, she was convinced of what life had to offer her. She was happy and satisfied that Lakhan cared for her, despite Avni marrying Sid. The recent drama in the show has seen Lakhan going against Avni and this has put her off in a big way.”

Ritu’s character in the show will now have grey to negative shade.

“I have played many negative roles so far. And playing such grey characters add up to the challenge. It is a great feeling to don a negative role again. I look forward to this new phase in the show, as Avni will be seen as the main schemer. She will be seen directing her husband and son in all the negative ways possible,” she adds.

“It is great to be shooting with the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Avni has come of age, and I look forward to this new track.”

Best of luck, Ritu!!