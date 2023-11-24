It is a homecoming for me to be back to Sony TV with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Sreerama Chandra

Singer and Indian Idol 5 Winner Sreerama Chandra is having a blast on the dance floor, as he explores varied dance forms and learns them. The Bollywood and Tollywood playback singer known for his hits like Allah Duhaai Hai, Dil Jashn Bole, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani etc, gets into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com on his experience being part of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 11, as a celebrity contestant.

Tell us about your journey with Jhalak Dikhalaa Jaa Season 11?

It has been amazing. We are into the fourth week. Co-contestants and celebrities are awesome. The judges have been very sweet. Sonali Kar, my choreographer is damn good. I am so happy to have her as my teammate. I am enjoying my phase of dancing. I am happy that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa gave me this chance to dance.

It’s been 3 weeks since you are in the show, how is the excitement going and how excited are you?

I loved all the three styles that I did. It has been three weeks. I am exploring all kinds of dance styles that are given to me. Yes, my body is helping me to dance. Initially, I used to have pain in my legs. But it has been better now.

Tell us something about your association with Sony?

My association with Sony has been amazing for the past 12 years. I came on Sony TV in 2010 in Indian Idol 5. I was the winner then. The platform has been lucky for me. I am happy to be back. It is happy to be participating as a celebrity contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It is a homecoming for me. Also, Jhalak is back on Sony TV after 12 years.

Who do you think is the toughest competitor for you?

Everybody is. All are popular. It is a celebrity dance show. People will look at the dance but will also look at the fanbase of the celebrity. Adrija is a professional dancer. She is the toughest competitor. Rajeev Bhai, Anjali, Shiv Thakare all are popular.

You are a source of inspiration to many youth of this country, who is your source of inspiration?

I am happy to know that I am a source of inspiration to many youth of the country. I have had a lot of inspiration. I belong to a normal-class family. I have been listening to songs from my childhood. I have been inspired by Lataji, Kishoreji, Rafi Saab etc. On an international level, my inspiration has been Michael Jackson.

What is the definition of dance according to you?

Dance has always been a vital part of music and vice versa. I used to concentrate more on music. This year I have given time for dance. I want to be a complete entertainer, a dancer, singer and actor. Dance has been very special for me and I am happy that I am exploring it finally.

How do you keep yourself updated about the latest dance moves/choreography?

I follow reels and learn the dance moves. I try to perform on the dance trend that is on. I am always excited to dance.

Which dance form do you wish to learn in the coming days?

I want to learn a lot of dance forms. I look forward to learning all of this in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. As of now, I have learned styles like rock and roll, hip hop.

Tell us your favorite dance form?

My favourite dance form is Indian and Bollywood dancing.

Name one contestant from this Season with whom you wish to work in the near future?

I want to work with all of the contestants. All are talented and come with a lot of experience.

What else do you see yourself doing next?

A lot of music videos, singing, dancing and acting. I would love to do pan India films and web series.

Your take on your Judges and Host of the show? How is your bond with them?

I love the energy from the hosts Rithvik and Gauahar. They are funny and entertaining on stage. Judges have been at their jobs. It is lovely meeting the legends of the industry. Malaika Arora is so graceful, Farah Ma’am is the topmost choregrapher of the Nation. I love her dance moves. Arshad Warsi is great in his comic timing. His acting and dance are amazing. It is a very healthy environment on the set with these hosts and judges.