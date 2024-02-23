It is an honour to be a part of Anupamaa: Parakh Madan

Actress Parakh Madan is all set to enter the Star Plus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut. We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier written exclusively about her entry into the numero uno show.

Exclusive: Parakh Madan to enter Anupamaa

The tale in Anupamaa is set in the USA, where both Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) reside. They have met again after many years, igniting a spark of hatred in Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni). Anupamaa does not intend to cross paths with Anuj yet again, as she knows that Adhya hates her.

Now, the track we hear, will focus on Anupamaa pursuing her dance career. It will be interesting to see Anupamaa get back to her passion for dancing. As we know, she worked as a waitress in a restaurant in the USA till now.

This will bring in the entry of Parakh Madan.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the role of Diya, who will be Yashdeep’s (Vaquar Shaikh) friend who will help Anupamaa on her journey to associate with dance again.”

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier written about this character played by Parakh being Yashdeep’s love interest. But that’s not the track that the show is working on.

We buzzed Parakh and she told IWMBuzz.com, “It’s an honour to be a part of such an amazing show. And I’m looking forward to it.”

