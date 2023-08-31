Television | Celebrities

Actor Sandeep Rajora who plays Rahat Akhtar in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, has opted out of the show. He talks about the reason why he decided to move on. Read it here.

Actor Sandeep Rajora who was seen playing the role of Rahat Akhtar in Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show, has moved out of the show. We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported about actor Mandeep Kumar joining the cast to play the above-said role.

If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Mandeep Kumar replaces Sandeep Rajora in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Sandeep who described his journey with Rabb Se Hai Dua as a beautiful experience.

Says Sandeep, “What started as a beautiful journey suddenly came to an abrupt ending. I had asked for a leave from Rabb Se Hai Dua shoot around March-April to attend to some personal work in Delhi. But I was told that the marriage track was going on and I should wait for it to get over. Once it got over I was granted a 10-15 day leave and I went to Delhi.”

“Now when I checked back with the production regarding my re-entry I was told that I have to wait for 2 months. I was getting calls for other shows but I couldn’t join due to my contract with Rabb Se Hai Dua. I waited for 2 months and then again I was told to wait for 15-20 days more. Sitting out of a contracted show for over 2 months was tough for me. I was not shooting for Rabb Se and was in a situation where I could not accept anything new too. So I requested them to release me which they did after their internal discussion. On the whole, it was a good experience working with LSD Films, while it lasted. 🙏,” exclaims the actor.

Wish you the best of luck, Sandeep!!