Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi industry. In all these years, the greatest thing and asset that Rubina Dilaik has carried as a performer is her ability to be on top and prove people wrong with her good quality work. She’s always believed in staying consistent as an actress and performing artiste and well, that’s why, she’s enjoying all the love and appreciation that comes her way. From doing popular TV shows as a lead actress to being a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she’s done it all and has achieved all of it as an actress. Her fans love her loyally and unconditionally and well, that’s the most beautiful part of her stardom. Rubina has got a strong social media game and well, we love it.

Whenever Rubina Dilaik shares cute and adorable photos, videos and reels on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, netizens always love her and shower her with good fortune for all the good reasons. As far as content creation on social media is concerned, most of the times, she shares cute and adorable videos and photos with her dear husband aka Abhinav Shukla. This time however, it’s a little different. In a video, Rubina Dilaik is seen freezing in cold amidst really chilly winter and well, we are absolutely stunned. The weather is scary and despite having her hoody on, she’s seen enjoying the cold and it’s quite an adventure indeed. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com