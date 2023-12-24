Jannat Zubair Gets Groovy On Punjabi Song ‘Blur,’ Watch

The sensational Jannat Zubair never misses a chance to impress with her active social media presence. The actress loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life. She keeps herself up to date and actively follows every trend. The diva shares her energetic dance moves, this time on the Punjabi song ‘Blur.’

Jannat Zubair’s Dance Moves On Punjabi Song

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat Zubair shared a video of herself showcasing her dance moves on a Punjabi song. In the video, the actress dances to the Punjabi song ‘Blur’ by Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, Youngveer, and Bhushan Kumar. The actress perfectly shows her Bhangra dance moves, prompting us to dance with her on the energetic beats.

Sharing this video, Jannat Zubair, in the caption, wrote, “Focus blur ho gaya.” In the video, Jannat shows her ‘aadaye’ as she acts on the music. What caught our attention was how she wore the triangle glasses and used them as a prop during her dance. She looked beautiful in a creamy slit kurta paired with a golden pajama, creating a Punjabi look.

Jannat Zubair enjoys massive fandom, more than 48 million, on her Instagram handle. Her regular updates and posts keep her fans engaged with her. With her charm, she makes hearts flutter.

