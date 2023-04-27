Jannat Zubair makes big announcement of her life, read

Jannat Zubair shares divine royal look in red lehenga choli, announcing her song lauch from Kulche Chole, check out

Jannat Zubair, the Phulwa actress has truly come a long way. With her amazing work in television, the actress bagged several Hindi films as a child actress. Some of her best movies are Luv Ka The End and Hichki. She was last seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Given her shining career timeline, the actress has now sprawled her work nationwide, and therefore bagged a Pollywood film, Kulche Chole. With that, she has now taken it to her Instagram handle to make a special announcement regarding the film.

Jannat Zubair announces song launch

Jannat Zubair isn’t keeping herself any calm as she rings in the excitement of the new Bhangra tract release Punjabi Jachde from her Pollywood movie Kulche Chole. The actress is going to make her Pollywood debut with the movie Kulche Chole.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Can’t keep calm coz our Bhangra track Punjabi Jachde is launching today!!!💃🏻💃🏻

#kulchechole”

Here take a look-

Jannat Zubair looks regal in red embellished lehenga choli

The actress looked absolutely stunner in her sheer red embellished lehenga choli. She can be seen wearing a sheer embroidered blouse that she teamed with matching lehenga skirt. The dupatta featured a fish net texture. The diva rounded it off with her long wav hair, filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and red glossy lips. She exuded nothing but glam in the pictures.

What are your thoughts on the above stylefile by Jannat Zubair? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.