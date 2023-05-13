ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair Rahmani reveals Mothers' Day plans, come check out

Jannat Zubair shares an adorable video with her dear mother, where we can see the mother-daughter enjoying their tea time together. Sharing the video, Jannat shared a beautiful message along

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 May,2023 06:45:12
Jannat Zubair Rahmani reveals Mothers' Day plans, come check out

Jannat Zubair shares reel video with mother

In the video, we can see the actress enjoying her tea time with her mother. Jannat collaborated with the brand Tata Tea as she shared the video. The video starts from luxe kitchen in white, where we can see her making reels. The video then follows to her mother who comes in to make chai.

Later her mother catches her doing reels in the room, while the room looks way too shabby and not organised. However, to make it up to, she presents her mother with a special Mother’s Day Tata Tea Gold pack.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Verified
Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a special Tata Tea Gold Care pack.” She added, “When your mother sees the picture on the pack, it will fill her heart with warmth and happiness. A very Happy Mother’s Day to all the lovely moms!”

Take a look-

Work Front

Jannat Zubair, a rising star in the entertainment industry, has been making waves with her impressive body of work. Known for her captivating performances, she has garnered immense popularity through her roles in television shows such as “Phulwa,” “Tu Aashiqui,” and “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.”

She recently made her Pollywood debut too with movie Kulche Chole. The actress before that was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 alongside other popular tv stars.

Well, hey folks, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t it? Wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Jannat Zubair Hits The Gym In Trendy Style; You Need To Check This To Believe
Jannat Zubair Hits The Gym In Trendy Style; You Need To Check This To Believe
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Jannat Zubair's Latest Obsession Is For Colour White; Check Here
Jannat Zubair's Latest Obsession Is For Colour White; Check Here
Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch
Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch
Jannat Zubair Dances Merrily With Brother Ayaan Zubair; Check Video
Jannat Zubair Dances Merrily With Brother Ayaan Zubair; Check Video
Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a splendid 'meet and greet'; Check Pic
Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a splendid 'meet and greet'; Check Pic
Latest Stories
Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral
Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral
Avneet Kaur in floral printed midi dress, what a queen
Avneet Kaur in floral printed midi dress, what a queen
Congratulations: Siddharth Nigam buys huge house in Mumbai, Anushka Sen has a message
Congratulations: Siddharth Nigam buys huge house in Mumbai, Anushka Sen has a message
Nia Sharma is a vision in black deep-neck saree and shimmery style, see pics
Nia Sharma is a vision in black deep-neck saree and shimmery style, see pics
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar talks about favourite lipstick shades, check out
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar talks about favourite lipstick shades, check out
Sun, Sand, And Sunset Ft. Hina Khan
Sun, Sand, And Sunset Ft. Hina Khan
Read Latest News