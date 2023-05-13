Jannat Zubair Rahmani reveals Mothers' Day plans, come check out

Jannat Zubair shares an adorable video with her dear mother, where we can see the mother-daughter enjoying their tea time together. Sharing the video, Jannat shared a beautiful message along

Jannat Zubair shares reel video with mother

In the video, we can see the actress enjoying her tea time with her mother. Jannat collaborated with the brand Tata Tea as she shared the video. The video starts from luxe kitchen in white, where we can see her making reels. The video then follows to her mother who comes in to make chai.

Later her mother catches her doing reels in the room, while the room looks way too shabby and not organised. However, to make it up to, she presents her mother with a special Mother’s Day Tata Tea Gold pack.

Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a special Tata Tea Gold Care pack.” She added, “When your mother sees the picture on the pack, it will fill her heart with warmth and happiness. A very Happy Mother’s Day to all the lovely moms!”

Work Front

Jannat Zubair, a rising star in the entertainment industry, has been making waves with her impressive body of work. Known for her captivating performances, she has garnered immense popularity through her roles in television shows such as “Phulwa,” “Tu Aashiqui,” and “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.”

She recently made her Pollywood debut too with movie Kulche Chole. The actress before that was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 alongside other popular tv stars.

