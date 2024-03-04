Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 15 was a challenging show: Winner Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani emerged winner of Sony Entertainment Television’s esteemed celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 15. Competing against a pool of exceptionally talented finalists including Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha, and Sreerama Chandra, Manisha’s stellar performances captivated audiences and judges alike. Securing the coveted title, Manisha won prize of INR 30 lakhs, a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Manisha shared her thoughts on her confidence throughout the competition. She said, “When I entered the show, I was confident that I would reach the finale. I was not confident about the win because I knew Jhalak is a very difficult show. Every week I did my best, got praised from judges, and also support from fans helped me get that vibe which gave me confidence.”

Throughout the competition, Manisha received accolades for her innovative performances. Recalling a standout moment, she reminisced about a special comment from the judges. “In the semi-finale when I did the oil act, Farah ma’am said that we have not seen any contestant dancing on oil. That was the biggest compliment.” However, Manisha’s journey was not without its challenges. “For me, this show was very challenging. It seems like a 2-3 minutes’ act, but for that, we had to practice the entire week. Every day was challenging.”

When asked about her interest in participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, she said, “Yes, will surely do, but not now. For that show also, I have to be physically fit so first will be fit and then participate.”