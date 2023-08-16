Junooniyatt is a well-conceived and well-directed piece of art: Vishwas Saraf

Actor Vishwas Saraf who plays the role of Karan in Colors’ Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is happy with the way his character has shaped up in the show.

Says Vishwas, “Junooniyatt is a story of passion and love— passion for music, love and affection for friendship makes it different from any other show on-air. It’s a well-conceived and well-directed piece of art. It was a real challenge for the makers to have all these elements seen together in the story and plot. It took its time to establish coordination, but since everyone coordinated so well the outcome is evidently amazing.”

Talking about his character and storyline, Vishwas states, ” Karan is a true friend, and like always, he is supporting Jordan in all ways he can. Karan is worried about Jordan getting affected by the entry of Jahaan, who has come in his new avatar.”

Vishwas and his engagement when free in making reels has been impressive. “I’m usually very fond of making dance reels. So I made a few dance reels with Neha Rana (Illahi) and Rinku Ghosh (Maheep). These reels went viral within a few hours and everyone on the set was talking about these dance reels which was a fun memory.”

Best of luck, Vishwas!!

