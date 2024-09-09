Television | Celebrities

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress Hemangi Kavi celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi and prays that Bappa removes all obstacles in the lives of people. Read her thoughts here at IWMBuzz.com.

Hemangi Kavi has simply won hearts, essaying the role of Bhavani Chitnis, the mother of the protagonist Amruta played by Sriti Jha in the Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Her strong character and the poise with which she has played the role, have empowered herself in the show, and have made for an inspirational story. Hemangi joins us in wishing all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. She talks about the positive vibes that engulf the whole of Mumbai with the arrival of Ganpati Bappa.

Says Hemangi, “Ganesh Chaturthi brings in a lot of positive vibes and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai. Every year, I make sure to visit my friends’ places. They get Ganpati Bappa at their homes and make the delicious Modak that they offer as Prasad.”

Hemangi talks about Ganpati Bappa being the obstacle remover. She talks about seeking his blessings before starting anything new. Hemangi who is predominantly a Marathi actor has a lot of films and TV series to her credit. “Bappa is not remembered only during Ganesh Chaturthi, but also every time before we start something new, like if we get a new script we write ‘Shree Ganesha Namah’ or when we start shooting for a project, we commence the journey with Lord Ganesha’s Aarti. To everyone celebrating this festival, I wish them a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all our readers!!