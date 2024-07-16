Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Actress Sriti Jha Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Relaxing Book Reading Day

Sriti Jha is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in the Indian television industry. With her exceptional acting abilities on screen, she has become an audience favorite. Her appearance as Pragya in one of the most popular shows, Kumkum Bhagya, made a stunning on-screen appearance. Currently, she is portraying the character of Amruta in the ongoing show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Apart from acting, The television actress loves to read books, and recently, she shared photos of her relaxing time at home. Check out the photos below!

Sriti Jha’s Instagram Post-

Taking to her Instagram post, Sriti Jha is enjoying herself as she appears in a stunning casual fit that features a deep black neckline and top paired with a green rolled-up sleeves jacket. She styles her look with a side-partition half-up tied and resting open. The actress opts for minimal makeup with pink glossy lips and black eyeliner. She accessories her look with a gold ring.

In the photo, the actress clicked a picture of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien’s famous book features: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. In the next picture, Sriti Jha is seen sitting on the couch and posing with a book and a bright smile on her face.

By sharing these photos, Sriti Jha wrote lines from The Lord of the Rings book: “It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to” by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.